BoraNija off of mudgolems roster

Dusko “BoraNija” Boranijasevic announced his departure from mudgolems, a European Dota 2 team.

“i am out of mudgolems, it was amazing run and great experience for me, keep looking forward and back on the grind, wish the boys best luck,” the 23-year-old Serbian wrote Monday on Twitter.

The team, formed in September, finished in second place at the Beyond the Summit Pro Series Season 3: EU/CIS and in third place at the ESL One Germany 2020 event. However, following a last-place finish in Division 1 of the EPIC League, the team was relegated to Division 2.

Remaining players on mudgolems are Oliver “skiter” Lepko, Neta “33” Shapira, Milan “MiLAN” Kozomara and Adrian “Fata” Trinks.

