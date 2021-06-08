Team Liquid to welcome back Boxi; SumaiL to be free agent

Samuel “Boxi” Svahn will return to Team Liquid’s Dota 2 team ahead of The International 10 regional qualifiers, coach William “Blitz” Lee announced Tuesday.

“Update: Boxi will be returning for the TI qualifiers,” Blitz wrote on Twitter. “As stated beforehand, it was his choice to take the break and his choice to come back. There has been some speculation that we were trying to see who we would do better with but that could not be further from the truth.”

Blitz also thanked Syed “SumaiL” Hassan for stepping in while the team was shorthanded. He will once again become a free agent.

“Thank you to @SumaaaaiL for helping us during our time of need, I wish we could have gone further but it was an absolute pleasure,” Blitz wrote on Twitter. “Our results here were absolutely not his fault and he performed incredibly well under the circumstances. The team will root for you wherever you go!”

Boxi, a 23-year-old Swede, competed previously with Evil Corporation and Alliance before joining Team Liquid in October 2019.

--Field Level Media