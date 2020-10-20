Team Dota manager: Players were approached to throw match

The manager of a Russian Dota 2 team announced that his players were offered money in exchange for throwing an upcoming match, DotEsports.com reported Monday.

Dmitry “Korb3n” Belov, manager of the Yellow Submarine, shared an online post to off-laner Magomed “Collapse” Halilov that offered 1 million Russian rubles (around $13,000). The money would be split between Collapse and two teammates if the three of them cooperated while keeping the scheme from Korb3n.

The match in question is scheduled for Tuesday, when Yellow Submarine will oppose Natus Vincere in the final round of group play at the ESL One Germany event. Both teams are 2-2 in the $400,000 tournament. The winner will advance to the double-elimination playoffs while the loser will be eliminated.

The seventh- and eighth-place teams in ESL One Germany will receive $12,000 in prize money as part of a pool that will pay the title-winning club $150,000.

The Yellow Submarine news comes one day after bookmakers Parimatch and 1xBet questioned the betting patterns on another ESL One Germany match, Vikin.gg’s 2-0 win over Cyber Legacy on Sunday.

Parimatch CEO Dmitry Sergeev wrote in an online post that the odds dropped sharply pre-match and again after the first map where bets were still being accepted.

“We were forced to withdraw the match from the live line, and some other bookmakers did it with us,” Sergeev wrote.

1xBet found that too many wagers were coming in on Vikin.gg from brand-new betting accounts, according to Cybersport.ru.

Cyber Legacy CEO Vladislav Grechkin responded to suspicions that his team might not have tried to win, writing in a social media post, “Cyber Legacy always adheres to sports ethics and has great respect for the audience. Participation in ‘fake’ matches is unacceptable for us.

“The Vikin.gg team was initially the favorite of the meeting. Based on the fact that our Dota 2 roster is in a ‘reboot’ state, and based on the results of the last few games, it could be predicted that we would lose.

“We have not recorded anything suspicious. The audience following our teams is growing rapidly, which could lead to a surge in activity. I regard the bookmaker’s statement as ‘unsportsmanlike’ and unfounded, and I can only guess about his real motives.”

