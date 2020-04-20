CR4ZY, Quincy Crew remain unbeaten at BTS: Americas

CR4ZY and Quincy Crew remained on a collision course of unbeatens, while beastcoast had to forfeit its match on an eventful Sunday at the Dota 2 BTS Pro Series: Americas event.

CR4ZY and Quincy Crew, the only two unbeaten teams remaining in group play, each improved to 5-0 with sweeps. Each has one match to go before they face off on the final day of group play Wednesday.

On a day that featured all four teams with winning records, CR4ZY got the day started with 38- and 52-minute wins over Evil Geniuses. Quincy Crew then followed with 31- and 43-minute wins over Thunder Predator. Evil Geniuses fell to 4-3 and Thunder Predator is now 3-3.

On the other end of the spectrum, beastcoast and business associates — with a combined 1-6 record — were scheduled to play the day’s final match. It never happened as beastcoast forfeited because of connectivity issues.

“Our fans who have followed the team have been aware of our connectivity issues within these past few weeks,” beastcoast posted on Twitter. “Please understand that given the current situation, the safety and health of our boys is our top priority. Because of this, they are at home with their family and not at the team house. This has caused some unfortunate internet issues. While we all wish we could compete as the beastcoast you know and love, our circumstances do not allow us to do so. As a result, we are forfeiting today’s match.

“Thank you for your understanding and support and patience in this time. We’ll see you soon.”

That gave business associates the 2-0 victory. There was no word yet whether beastcoast will be able to compete Monday.

The online event features eight teams competing for a $50,000 prize pool, with $21,000 going to the tournament winner. All matches in the round-robin group stage are best-of-three.

The top four teams will advance to the upper bracket in the double-elimination playoff format, while the fifth- and sixth-place teams gain entry into the lower bracket. The bottom two teams will be eliminated. All playoff matches will be best-of three before the grand final on April 26, which will feature a best-of-five format.

The action continues Monday with two matches:

—CR4ZY vs. beastcoast

—business associates vs. Thunder Predator

BTS Pro Series: Americas standings through Sunday (map record in parentheses):

T1. CR4ZY, 5-0 (10-2)

T1. Quincy Crew, 5-0 (10-2)

3. Evil Geniuses, 4-3 (9-7)

4. Thunder Predator, 3-3 (8-7)

5. Cloud9, 3-4 (7-9)

6. business associates, 2-3 (6-6)

7. beastcoast, 0-4 (0-8)

8. FURIA Esports, 0-5 (1-10)

