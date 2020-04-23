Quincy Crew seal first place in BTS Pro Series: Americas

Quincy Crew rallied to beat CR4ZY 2-1 on Wednesday, completing a perfect run through group play in the BTS Pro Series: Americas events.

Quincy Crew (7-0) and CR4ZY (6-1) both were already assured of the top two spots in the upper bracket of the playoffs, which will begin Thursday.

The day’s only other match was a showdown to avoid last place, with beastcoast (1-6) earning a 2-1 victory over FURIA Esports (0-7).

CR4ZY jumped in front with a 51-minute win before Quincy Crew came back to claim 54- and 29-minute victories.

FURIA started with a 22-minute win, but beastcoast pulled even with a 33-minute triumph. The last map went to beastcoast in 55 minutes.

The top four teams in the Dota 2 event — Quincy Crew, CR4ZY, Evil Geniuses (4-3) and business associates (4-3) — will compete Thursday in the upper bracket in the double-elimination playoffs.

The fifth- and sixth-place teams — Thunder Predator (3-4) and Cloud9 (3-4) — are headed to the lower bracket, and they will square off with the Thursday losers on Friday.

All playoff matches will be best-of-three before the grand final on Sunday, which will feature a best-of-five format. The championship team will receive $21,000 of the $50,000 prize pool, with the runner-up getting $11,000.

BTS Pro Series: Americas final group standings (map record in parentheses):

1. Quincy Crew, 7-0 (14-3)

2. CR4ZY, 6-1 (13-4)

T3. Evil Geniuses, 4-3 (9-7)

T3. business associates, 4-3 (10-7)

T5. Thunder Predator, 3-4 (9-9)

T5. Cloud9, 3-4 (7-9)

7. beastcoast, 1-6 (2-13)

8. FURIA Esports, 0-7 (2-14)

Prize pool

4. $4,500

5-6. $2,250

7-8. $1,250 — beastcoast, FURIA Esports

—Field Level Media