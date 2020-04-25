Thunder Predator, CR4ZY survive in BTS Pro Series: Americas

Thunder Predator and CR4ZY both won on Friday, setting up a lower-bracket semifinal showdown Saturday at the BTS Pro Series: Americas event.

The winner of that match will face the loser of Saturday’s upper-bracket final between Quincy Crew and Evil Geniuses in Sunday’s lower-bracket final.

All playoff matches in the Dota 2 tournament are best-of-three before the grand final, which will feature a best-of-five format. The championship team will receive $21,000 of the $50,000 prize pool, with the runner-up getting $11,000.

On Friday, Thunder Predator got things started with an impressive sweep of business associates, needing 57 combined minutes to claim the two maps.

The second match was a much more competitive affair, with CR4ZY taking the first map in 29 minutes only to see Cloud9 respond with a 27-minute win on the second map.

The third map was all CR4ZY, however, with the battle lasting just shy of 25 minutes.

BTS Pro Series: Americas prize pool

4. $4,500

5-6. $2,250 — business associates, Cloud9

7-8. $1,250 — beastcoast, FURIA Esports

—Field Level Media