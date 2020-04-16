Quincy Crew, CR4ZY rally in BTS Pro Series: Americas

CR4ZY and Quincy Crew both came from behind Wednesday to remain undefeated in the BTS Pro Series: Americas event.

After business associates (1-2) opened with a 33-minute win, CR4ZY (3-0) rallied for 35- and 31-minute victories to take the series 2-1.

Quincy Crew (2-0) dropped their first map to Cloud9 (0-4) in 67 minutes before pulling out a 2-1 win thanks to 41- and 26-minute triumphs.

The online Dota 2 event features eight teams competing for a $50,000 prize pool, with $21,000 going to the tournament winner.

All matches in the round-robin group stage are best-of-three.

The top four teams will advance to the upper bracket in the double-elimination playoff format, while the fifth- and sixth-place teams gain entry into the lower bracket. The bottom two teams will be eliminated.

All playoff matches will be best-of three before the grand final on April 26, which will feature a best-of-five format.

The action continues Thursday with two matches:

—Cloud9 vs. Evil Geniuses

—Quincy Crew vs. FURIA Esports

BTS Pro Series: Americas standings through Wednesday (map record in parentheses):

T1. Evil Geniuses, 3-0 (6-1)

T1. CR4ZY, 3-0 (6-2)

3. Thunder Predator, 3-2 (8-5)

4. Quincy Crew, 2-0 (4-2)

5. business associates, 1-2 (4-4)

T6. FURIA Esports, 0-2 (1-4)

T6. beastcoast, 0-2 (0-4)

8. Cloud9, 0-4 (1-8)

—Field Level Media