Team Adroit stay perfect at BTS Southeast Asia

Team Adroit remained unbeaten in BTS Pro Series: Southeast Asia competition, beating Reality Rift 2-0 on Wednesday.

Team Adroit are 3-0. Reality Rift fell to 1-2 after losses that came in 21 and 39 minutes.

Also Wednesday, T1 (1-2) got their first win while CR (0-4) remained winless with victories in 25 and 46 minutes.

The tournament runs through April 26, with eight teams competing for a $21,000 first prize out of a $50,000 prize pool.

The top four finishers in round-robin play advance to the upper bracket in the double-elimination playoff format, while the fifth- and sixth-place teams gain entry into the lower bracket. The bottom two teams will be eliminated.

All playoff matches are best-of three, however the Grand Final is contested in a best-of-five format.

The action continues on Thursday with two matches:

—Fnatic vs. Boom

—Geek Fam vs. CR

BTS Pro Series: Southeast Asia standings through Wednesday (map record in parentheses):

1. Fnatic: 4-0 (8-1)

2. Team Adroit: 3-0 (6-1)

3. TNC Predator: 2-1 (4-2)

4. BOOM Esports: 1-1 (2-2)

5. T1: 1-2 (3-4)

6. Reality Rift: 1-2 (2-4)

7. Geek Fam: 1-3 (3-7)

8. CR: 0-4 (1-8)

—Field Level Media