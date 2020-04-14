Fnatic remain unbeaten at BTS Southeast Asia event

Fnatic extended their perfect start in BTS Pro Series: Southeast Asia competition with a 2-0 win over CR on Tuesday.

Unbeaten through their first four matches of the Dota 2 event, Fnatic swept winless CR (0-3) with victories in 57 and 25 minutes.

In Tuesday’s other match, TNC Predator (2-1) moved into third place with a 2-0 victory against Geek Fam (1-3). TNC Predator’s wins came in 30 and 46 minutes.

The tournament runs through April 26, with eight teams competing for a $21,000 first prize out of a $50,000 prize pool.

The top four finishers in round-robin play advance to the upper bracket in the double-elimination playoff format, while the fifth- and sixth-place teams gain entry into the lower bracket. The bottom two teams will be eliminated.

All playoff matches are best-of three, however the Grand Final is contested in a best-of-five format.

The action continues on Wednesday with two matches:

—CR vs. T1

—Team Adroit vs. Reality Rift

BTS Pro Series: Southeast Asia standings through Tuesday (map record in parentheses):

1. Fnatic: 4-0 (8-1)

2. Team Adroit: 2-0 (4-1)

3. TNC Predator: 2-1 (4-2)

T4. Reality Rift: 1-1 (2-2)

T4. BOOM Esports: 1-1 (2-2)

6. Geek Fam: 1-3 (3-7)

7. T1: 0-2 (1-4)

8. CR: 0-3 (1-6)

—Field Level Media