Fnatic stay undefeated in BTS: Southeast Asia

Fnatic needed three maps to top TNC Predator 2-1 and remain undefeated in BTS Pro Series: Southeast Asia play on Sunday.
Fnactic (6-0) won the first map in 28 minutes, then dropped the second in 39 minutes. A win in the 42-minute third map sealed the victory and dropped TNC Predator (3-2) into third place.
In other action Sunday, Reality Rift won on back-to-back days, sweeping CR in maps that lasted 33 and 40 minutes. Reality Rift (3-3) jumped from seventh to fourth place, while CR (0-6) remained in last place.
Eight teams are competing for a $21,000 first prize out of a $50,000 prize pool.
The top four finishers in round-robin play advance to the upper bracket in the double-elimination playoff format, while the fifth- and sixth-place teams gain entry into the lower bracket. The bottom two teams will be eliminated.
All playoff matches are best-of three except the best-of-five Grand Final.
The event ends next Sunday.
Monday’s match schedule:
—Team Adroit vs. T1
—Geek Fam vs. Reality Rift
BTS Pro Series: Southeast Asia standings through Sunday (map record in parentheses):
1. Fnatic: 6-0 (12-2)
2. Team Adroit: 3-1 (6-3)
3. TNC Predator: 3-2 (7-4)
4. Reality Rift: 3-3 (6-7)
5. T1: 2-3 (6-6)
6. Geek Fam: 2-3 (5-7)
7. BOOM Esports: 2-3 (4-6)
8. CR: 0-6 (1-12)
—Field Level Media