Fnatic, TNC Predator advance at BTS: Southeast Asia

Fnatic and TNC Predator recorded victories on Thursday to advance to the upper bracket final of the BTS: Southeast Asia playoffs.

Top-seeded Fnatic posted a 2-1 win over third-seeded BOOM Esports in their match on to advance to Saturday’s upper-bracket final versus TNC Predator.

Fnatic notched a 2-0 win over BOOM Esports last week en route to finishing the group stage with a 7-0 mark. Fnatic overcame a setback in just over 22 minutes in the first map on Thursday before emerging victorious in just over 25 minutes and 47 minutes, respectively.

Fourth-seeded TNC Predator, who finished the group stage with a 4-3 mark, swept second-seeded Team Adroit in the opening match to advance to the upper-bracket final. TNC Predator won their maps in nearly 33 minutes and 25 minutes, respectively, over Team Adroit.

Team Adroit, who finished the group stage with a 5-2 mark, will attempt to rebound on Friday when they face Geek Fam in a first-round match in the lower bracket. Geek Fam finished with a 2-5 record following the group stage.

BOOM Esports also will bid to bounce back from their upper-bracket loss on Friday when they face Reality Rift, who posted a 4-3 record in the group stage.

The winner of the tournament will earn $21,000 of the $50,000 prize pool.

Prize pool:

4. TBD, $4,500

5-6: TBD, $2,250

7-8: T1 and CR, $1,250

—Field Level Media