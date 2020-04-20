Reality Rift win again at BTS: Southeast Asia

Reality Rift posted a victory for the third straight day, topping Geek Fam 2-1 in the BTS: Southeast Asia event on Monday.

Reality Rift (4-3) rebounded from three straight losses before their winning streak and now is in third place. Geek Fam (2-4) fell to seventh place.

Geek Fam took the first map, but Reality Rift won the next two maps in 35 and 29 minutes, respectively, to capture the match.

In the day’s other match, Team Adroit (4-1) maintained its grip on second place with a 2-1 victory over T1 (2-4). Adroit won the first map in a marathon that lasted nearly an hour, dropped the second map and won the third in 43 minutes.

Eight teams are competing for a $21,000 first prize out of a $50,000 prize pool.

The top four finishers in round-robin play advance to the upper bracket in the double-elimination playoff format, while the fifth- and sixth-place teams gain entry into the lower bracket. The bottom two teams will be eliminated.

All playoff matches are best-of three except the best-of-five Grand Final.

The event ends Sunday.

Tuesday’s match schedule:

—BOOM Esports vs. CR

—TNC Predator vs. T1

—Fnatic vs. Team Adroit

BTS Pro Series: Southeast Asia standings through Monday (map record in parentheses):

1. Fnatic: 6-0 (12-2)

2. Team Adroit: 4-1 (8-4)

3. Reality Rift: 4-3 (8-8)

4. TNC Predator: 3-2 (7-4)

5. BOOM Esports: 2-3 (4-6)

6. T1: 2-4 (7-8)

7. Geek Fam: 2-4 (6-9)

8. CR: 0-6 (1-12)

—Field Level Media