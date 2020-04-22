Team Adroit, BOOM reach upper bracket at BTS: Southeast Asia

Team Adroit and BOOM Esports swept their matches on Wednesday to advance to the upper bracket of the BTS: Southeast Asia playoffs.

Adroit beat TNC Predator 2-0, with BOOM topping Geek Fam by the same score. The victory sent BOOM into the upper bracket and dropped idle Reality Rift into fifth place and the lower bracket.

Geek Fam also will compete in the lower bracket. T1 and CR were eliminated from the playoff round.

The playoffs begin Thursday with top seed Fnatic (7-0) and BOOM Esports (4-3) facing off in the first match, followed by a rematch between Adroit (5-2) and TNC Predator (4-3). Fnatic defeated BOOM 2-0 last Thursday.

The winner will earn $21,000 of the $50,000 prize pool.

Final BTS: Southeast Asia standings:

1. Fnatic: 7-0 (14-3)

2. Team Adroit: 5-2 (11-6)

3. BOOM Esports: 4-3 (8-7)

4. TNC Predator: 4-3 (9-7)

5. Reality Rift: 4-3 (8-8)

6. Geek Fam: 2-5 (6-11)

7. T1: 2-5 (8-10)

8. CR: 0-7 (2-14)

Prize pool:

4. TBD, $4,500

5-6: TBD, $2,250

7-8: T1 and CR, $1,250

