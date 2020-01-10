Geek Fam, RNG, Gambit start strong at Bukovel Minor

Geek Fam, Royal Never Give Up and Gambit Esports each swept their opening match on Thursday to move within one win of the upper-bracket playoffs at the WePlay! Bukovel Minor 2020 in Ukraine.

The $300,000 Dota 2 tournament features eight teams, with the winner taking the $72,000 first prize, 140 Dota Pro Circuit points and an automatic berth in the DreamLeague Leipzig Major.

Action began Thursday with best-of-three opening matches. In Group A, Geek Fam beat Ninjas in Pyjamas, and RNG handled Team Spirit, both by a 2-0 margin. In Group B, Gambit swept FURIA Esports, after Fighting PandaS outlasted Nigma 2-1.

In the Group B elimination match, Nigma swept FURIA to stay alive. The Group A elimination match, pitting NiP against Spirit, will be played Friday, followed by winners’ matches and decider matches.

Geek Fam and RNG will face off in Group A, and Gambit and Fighting PandaS will face off in Group B to determine two upper-brackets spots. The losers will head to the decider matches to determine which teams claim the final upper-bracket berths.

The six-team, double-elimination playoffs begin Saturday, and the Grand Final will be held Sunday. All matches are best-of-three until the best-of-five Grand Final.

Prize pool:

1st: $72,000, 140 DPC points, DreamLeague Leipzig Major berth

2nd: $60,000, 120 DPC points

3rd: $54,000, 110 DPC points

4th: $42,000, 90 DPC points

5th-6th: $24,000, 60 DPC points

7th-8th: $12,000, 30 DPC points — FURIA Esports, one TBD

—Field Level Media