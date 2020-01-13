Nigma take down RNGU to win Bukovel Minor

One day after falling to Royal Never Give Up, Nigma won the rematch in the Grand Final on Sunday to claim victory at the WePlay! Bukovel (Ukraine) Minor 2020.

Nigma dropped the first game of the best-of-five final but took the next three to win 3-1, claiming the $72,000 first prize at the $300,000 Dota 2 tournament, along with 140 Dota Pro Circuit points and an automatic berth in the DreamLeague Leipzig Major.

In the first round of the upper-bracket on Saturday, RNGU took down Nigma 2-1 in a best-of-three series.

That forced Nigma to go through the lower bracket, and they stayed alive with a 2-1 rally over Gambit Esports on Saturday. Earlier Sunday in the lower-bracket final, Nigma swept Geek Fam 2-0 to set up the rematch with RNGU.

It was RNGU’s first loss in five matches at the tournament. They earned $60,000 for finishing second.

WePlay! Bukovel (Ukraine) Minor 2020 prize pool:

1st: $72,000, 140 DPC points, DreamLeague Leipzig Major berth — Nigma

2nd: $60,000, 120 DPC points — Royal Never Give Up

3rd: $54,000, 110 DPC points — Geek Fam

4th: $42,000, 90 DPC points — Gambit Esports

5th-6th: $24,000, 60 DPC points — Team Spirit, Fighting PandaS

7th-8th: $12,000, 40 DPC points — FURIA Esports, Ninjas in Pyjamas

—Field Level Media