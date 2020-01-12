RNGU into final at Bukovel Minor

Royal Never Give Up battled to victory in both of their matches on Saturday to reach the Grand Final of the WePlay! Bukovel (Ukraine) Minor 2020.

The $300,000 Dota 2 tournament began with eight teams vying for the $72,000 first prize, 140 Dota Pro Circuit points and an automatic berth in the DreamLeague Leipzig Major. All matches are best-of-three except for the best-of-five final on Sunday.

RNGU beat Nigma in the upper-bracket semifinals and then Geek Fam in the upper-bracket final, winning both series 2-1 by taking the first and third games.

Geek Fam had reached the upper final by sweeping Gambit Esports 2-0.

Later Saturday, Nigma rallied past Gambit in the lower bracket, winning the final two games to stay alive with a 2-1 victory.

The Sunday schedule starts with the losers-bracket final, featuring Nigma against Geek Fam, and concludes with the Grand Final.

WePlay! Bukovel (Ukraine) Minor 2020 prize pool:

1st: $72,000, 140 DPC points, DreamLeague Leipzig Major berth

2nd: $60,000, 120 DPC points

3rd: $54,000, 110 DPC points

4th: $42,000, 90 DPC points — Gambit Esports

5th-6th: $24,000, 60 DPC points — Team Spirit, Fighting PandaS

7th-8th: $12,000, 40 DPC points — FURIA Esports, Ninjas in Pyjamas

—Field Level Media