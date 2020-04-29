Business Associates add 'EternaLEnVy' and 'Sneyking'

Business Associates have added former Cloud9 members Jacky “EternaLEnVy” Mao and Jingjun “Sneyking” Wu.

The team had to hustle to restock the roster after Joel Mori “MoOz” Ozambela departed and Leon “Nine” Kirilin decided to take a competitive break.

EternaLEnVy and Sneyking joined the lineup of David “Moo” Hull, Braxton “Brax” Paulson and Clinton “Fear” Loomis.

The new-look Business Associates debuted with an 2-0 loss Tuesday to Quincy Crew in the $10,000 Dota 2 BEAT Invitational Season 9.

—Field Level Media