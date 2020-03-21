'Ceb' and 'Madara' set to step up for OG

Sebastien “Ceb” Debs will resume his offlane position as OG participate in the WeSave! Charity Play tournament on Saturday.

Ceb and Omar “Madara” Dabachach will get the nod as stand-ins for Yeik “MidOne” Nai Zheng or Topias “Topson” Taavitsainen, who are unable to join their teammates for the European region of the tournament due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

OG’s stand-ins were listed on the WeSave! Charity Play tournament page.

Ceb announced in January that he was leaving OG’s active Dota 2 roster to focus on developing other players inside the organization.

Ceb has been with OG since 2016. He originally came aboard as a coach, but joined the active roster and helped the team win The International 2018 and The International 2019.

Syed Sumail “SumaiL” Hassan, who is OG’s new carry, will return to mid lane to take the position of Topson.

The WeSave! Charity Play fundraiser to fight the global COVID-19 pandemic started Friday. The online Dota 2 tournament runs through March 26.

The marathon event is expected to raise at least $120,000, with the entire pot going toward efforts to fight coronavirus.

—Field Level Media