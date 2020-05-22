Natus Vincere dismiss CemaTheSlayer, add so bad

Natus Vincere parted ways with support player Semion “CemaTheSlayer” Krivulya from their Dota 2 roster and added Vitaliy “so bad” Oshmankevich on a trial basis, the organization announced Friday.

For CemaTheSlayer, the move comes two months removed from him being promoted from stand-in to full-time member.

“We were unable to set up effective communication in the current roster, which is by far more difficult to do online with no bootcamps,” Natus Vincere COO Aleksey “xaoc” Kucherov said. “Expectedly, the fans and the club itself wanted great results, so we went ahead and spoke to the team, which led to the decision to make changes in the roster. The date shift of The International and the tournament ecosystem gives a perfect opportunity to test new players and the synergy amongst them.”

CemaTheSlayer is best known for his tenure as captain of Vega Squadron from 2014-18.

The 26-year-old Ukrainian has since spent time with Odium, The Pango and FlyToMoon prior to the trial period with Na’Vi.

Natus Vincere is expected to see so bad make his debut next week in the ESL One Birmingham 2020 - Online competition for CIS and Europe.

“The next weeks will be a test period both for Vitaliy and for this roster,” xaoc said. “We are seeking the ultimate solution to the current situation. We are working on possible options in the upcoming months, and for now, we truly hope that our fans will express support and understanding.”

The Na’Vi current roster consists of Vladislav “Crystallize” Krystanek, Idan “MagicaL” Vardanian, Pavel “9pasha” Khvastunov, so bad (trial), Illias “Illias” Ganeev plus coach Andrey “Mag” Chipenko.

—Field Level Media