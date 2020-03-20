PSG.LGD move 'Chalice' to carry

PSG.LGD will debut a revamped lineup this weekend at the WeSave! Charity Play online tournament.

On Saturday, Yang “Chalice”‘ Shenyi, who has been with the team since late 2017, will assume the carry role. With Chalice’s move, PSG.LGD added Ren “eLeVeN” Yangwei to the roster on loan from EHOME.

eLeVeN played with PSG.LGD in 2017, also on loan, and most recently was with Revive. His addition means that Li “ASD” Zhiwen, who joined the team just a month ago, has been benched.

The WeSave! Charity Play fundraiser to fight the global COVID-19 pandemic starts Friday.

Hosted by WePlay! Esports, the online Dota 2 tournament runs through March 26.

Twenty-four teams from six regions (Southeast Asia, CIS, China, Europe, North America and South America) will participate.

—Field Level Media