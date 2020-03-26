Chaos Esports release entire Dota roster

Chaos Esports Club released their entire roster Wednesday in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

CEO Greg Laird cited the pandemic and the suspension of the 2019-20 Dota Pro Circuit as a prime reasons for the move.

“This is not a decision we made lightly, but during these uncertain times and with the DPC circuit suspended it is impossible for us to justify the cost of a Dota 2 team at this time,” Laird said in a statement. “The world is an unprecedented situation and it is necessary for us to focus our efforts into a few key current & upcoming projects for the long term success of the organization.”

The released players were Pakistan’s Yawar “YawaR” Hassan; Denmark’s Malthe “Biver” Winther; the United States’ Quinn “CCnC” Callahan, Arif “MSS” Anwar and Avery “SVG” Silverman. Manager Jack “KBBQ” Chen of the United States also was let go.

“We are grateful for their time with us and hope they find another home that is suitable to players of their caliber as quickly as possible,” the organization said in a news release.

Chaos EC finished second in the Dota Summit 11 Major last November in Los Angeles. The team tied for 17th place at the $34.3 million International at Shanghai last August.

