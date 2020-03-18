WePlay! announces 24-team charity tournament

With many esports teams and events on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, WePlay! Esports will look to help the fight against the disease by hosting a charity online Dota 2 event.

The WeSave! Charity Play marathon is scheduled to start Friday and run through March 26.

Four teams will compete in events for each of the six Dota 2 regions: Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Southeast Asia, China, South America and North America.

The $120,000 prize pool will feature $20,000 per regions, with proceeds, including donations from viewers and sponsors, earmarked for efforts to combat COVID-19.

“That’s $20,000 per region, with the entire pot including donations from sponsors and viewers used to fight the Coronavirus,” WePlay! Esports stated in the announcement.

The teams that are confirmed to participate include:

Europe — Team Secret, Nigma, Team Liquid, OG

CIS — Virtus.pro, HellRaisers, Natus Vincere

Southeast Asia — TNC Predator, Geek Fam, BOOM Esports

China — EHOME, Invictus Gaming

North America — Business Associates, CR4ZY

South America — No-ping Esports, Thunder Predator, beastcoast, FURIA

A $1 million Dota 2 event, ESL One Los Angeles, had been scheduled for this week before the pandemic led to an indefinite postponement.

—Field Level Media