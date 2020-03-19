WePlay! reveals charity tournament schedule

The WeSave! Charity Play fundraiser to fight the global COVID-19 pandemic starts Friday.

Hosted by WePlay! Esports, the online Dota 2 tournament runs through March 26.

Twenty-four teams from six regions (Southeast Asia, CIS, China, Europe, North America and South America) will participate.

“Whether you’re stuck at home or not, ill or healthy, here’s your opportunity to strike back at the disease that has disrupted our way of life,” event organizers said in a news release. “Join the fun by tuning in and supporting WeSave! Charity Play.”

The marathon event is expected to raise at least $120,000, with the entire pot going toward efforts to fight coronavirus.

So far, 22 participants have been confirmed: EHOME, Invictus Gaming, Vici Gaming, PSG.LGD, TNC Predator, Geek Fam, BOOM Esports, HellRaisers, Virtus.pro, Natus Vincere, Team Liquid, Team Secret, Team Nigma, OG, No Ping Esports, Thunder Predator, beastcoast, FURIA Esports, business associates, CR4ZY, Cloud9 and Evil Geniuses.

—Field Level Media