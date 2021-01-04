Chicken Fighters add Chessie, Xibbe to roster

Former teammates Rasmus “Chessie” Blomdin and Andreas “Xibbe” Ragnemalm both were added to the Chicken Fighters roster in advance of the Dota 2 2021 season.

The changes were revealed in a Twitter post by Chessie as well as on the Dota 2 Pro Circuit registration page.

Both Chessie and Xibbe, who are from Sweden, previously played together for OG.Seed. Chicken Fighters previously were affiliated with Ninjas in Pyjamas before regaining their independence again this season.

Chessie has experience in solo middle and offlaner roles, while Xibbe has been both an offlaner and support.

The two new players join a Chicken Fighters roster that includes Charlie “CharlieDota” Arat and Adrian “Era” Kryeziu, who are from Sweden, and Ondrej “Supream” Starha from the Czech Republic.

