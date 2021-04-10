Fnatic add ChYuan to Dota 2 roster

Fnatic signed Kee Chyuan “ChYuan” Ng to fill out their Dota 2 roster, the team announced Saturday.

He will take the place of Natthaphon “Masaros” Ouanphakdee, who was moved to the inactive roster following Fnatic’s disappointing showing at the ONE Esports Singapore Major.

Fnatic is moving him from mid laner to off laner, the position Masaros played.

ChYuan, 25, played with Zero Two for two months this winter. It was his first competition since he left Team Aster last summer. The Malaysian also has experience with WarriorsGaming.Unity, Geek Fam and Lotac.

He is expected to debut with Fnatic in season two of the SEA Regional League upper division on the Dota Pro Circuit later this month.

--Field Level Media