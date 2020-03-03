Cloud9 add 'EternaLEnVy,' 'Mao' and 'Ace' to roster

Cloud9 has added Jacky “EternaLEnVy” Mao, Marcus “Ace” Hoelgaard and Jingjun “Sneyking” Wu to their Dota2 roster, the organization announced Tuesday.

This marks a return to Cloud9 for both EternaLEnvy and Ace, who were members of the team in 2017. EternaLEnvy also was with Cloud9 in 2014-15.

Last month, Sneyking and EternaLEnvy left the Fighting PandaS, which recently won the World Electronic Sports Games 2019 North America Finals. The Fighting PandaS had been one of the more experienced teams in the North American region, qualifying for the MDL Chengdu Major, the first major of the 2019-20 Dota Pro Circuit.

Ace most recently played for Infinity but was part of the Ninjas in Pyjamas team that won StarLadder ImbaTV Dota 2 Minor Season 2 last June.

Cloud9 said EternaLEnVy, Ace and Sneyking will occupy Positions 1-3 respectively, and Rasmus “MISERY” Filipsen will fill Position 4.

“We’re really glad to be welcoming EternaLEnVy and Ace back to C9, and we have no doubt Sneyking will make a tremendous impact as well. We’re all looking forward to seeing this team compete at the highest levels,” said Gaylen Malone, Cloud9’s senior general manager, in a news release.

Johan “pieliedie” Astrom will fill the other starting position.

Cheng “vtFaded” Jia Hao and Rolen “Skemberlu” Ong were moved to the bench, and Francis “FLee” Lee was released to make way for the additions.

Cloud9 is making a return to Dota 2 after a nearly three-year absence.

—Field Level Media