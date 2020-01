Cloud9 are looking to add a Dota2 team in 2020, The Esports Observer reported Tuesday, citing a source.

Cloud9’s last entry into the platform came in 2017. Previously, Cloud9 managed only a single first-place finish in the 2014 Nvidia Invitational.

Recently, many esports organizations have expanded the amount of games they compete in. One of North America’s biggest organizations, Cloud9 has League of Legends, Overwatch and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive teams.

—Field Level Media