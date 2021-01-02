HellRaisers add Cooman to Dota2 roster

HellRaisers signed their second player in as many days on Saturday by adding Zaur “Cooman” Shakhmurzaev.

The 22-year-old Russian joins fellow newcomer Roman “Resolut1on” Fominok, added to the Dota2 roster Friday.

“Today we reveal our fourth player -- Cooman, and we believe in great teamwork between Nix, Lil Me Alone, and Resolut1on,” HellRaisers wrote Saturday on Twitter.

Cooman competed alongside Resolut1on with Virtus.pro in 2020. He then joined Cyber Legacy in July before being let go in November.

HellRaisers will pair Cooman and Resolut1on with Alexander “Nix” Levin of Russia and Ilya “Lil” Ilyuk of Ukraine in a remade lineup that still needs more additions before the 2021 Dota Pro Circuit begins regional competition later this month.

--Field Level Media