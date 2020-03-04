CR4ZY join Dota2, sign Fighting PandaS roster

CR4ZY are joining the Dota 2 scene after signing the roster of Fighting PandaS, the Croatian organization announced Tuesday.

Previously featuring only a CS:GO team, CR4ZY will begin fielding a Dota 2 squad immediately at the StarLadder ImbaTV Minor Season 3 in Kyiv, Ukraine, which starts Thursday.

The roster, primarily featuring North America-based players, includes captain and support Kurtis “Aui_2000” Ling, support David “MoonMeander” Tan, offlaner Maurice “KheZu” Gutmann, mid Jonathan “Bryle” De Guia and carry Oliver “skiter” Lepko.

The coach is Dooyoung “DuBu” Kim, and the team manager is Christina “LazyLotus” Thi Terixa Hoang.

Before the acquisition, Fighting PandaS had recently lost carry Jacky “EternaLEnVy” Mao and offlaner Jingjun “Sneyking” Wu, who both joined Cloud9. Those roster spots were filled by skiter and KheZu, respectively.

In their announcement, CR4ZY also expressed expectations that their players will create plenty of content in addition to competing.

“Along with the rich competitive history of our players, some of them are also known as the most popular content creators in Dota 2,” the statement said. “We can confirm that they will continue to do so during their time with CR4ZY and that with our help, the content will become even better. So, for all the fans, KheZu, MoonMeander and others will be streaming again soon enough.”

