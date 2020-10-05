CR4ZY drop all esports rosters due to impact of virus

Croatian esports organization CR4ZY terminated contracts with all of their teams and players, citing the financial toll in the face of the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CR4ZY held rosters in Dota 2, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, League of Legends and Valorant.

“While trying to manage this situation to the best of our abilities, we weren’t willing to risk our players’ well being and them possibly getting stuck in a foreign country indefinitely in the case of a lockdown,” CR4ZY CEO Antonio Meic said. “Tournaments we were hoping to attend switched to online, and most of them changed their format to regional which forced some of our players to play with severe disadvantages such as high ping and time difference.

“Despite the obstacles, we managed to pull through, and our teams improved considerably while waiting for big announcements such as the future of The International 10 and other esports competition. Unfortunately, those things didn’t happen and we were put in a position where we had to make some tough decisions.”

CR4ZY said in their announcement that they will “re-evaluate our strategy and do our best to prepare for 2021.”

--Field Level Media