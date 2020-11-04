Cyber Legacy release majority of roster

Cyber Legacy dumped all but one member of their Dota 2 roster Wednesday, citing poor results in recent events.

The Russian-based esports organization said it will rebuild around the only remaining active player, Zaur “Cooman” Shakhmurzaev.

Coming off a 12th-place tie at ESL One Germany 2020, Cyber Legacy parted ways with Idan “Magical” Vardanian, Evgeniy “Blizzy” Ree, Danil “Bignum” Shekhovtsov and Semion “CemaTheSlayeR” Krivulya as well as head coach Arseny “ArsZeeqq” Usov.

“After the unsatisfactory results at ESL One Germany, we realized that there was a lot to change in the Dota 2 roster,” the team said in a statement. “We would like to thank the guys for the time spent together. We wish all the guys good luck and success in the future.

“... We have a lot of work to do. We will definitely keep you updated.”

Due to the restructuring, Cyber Legacy have pulled out of the upcoming Epic League Closed Qualifier.

