CyberTRAKTOR booted from Pushka League over match-fixing

WePlay! Esports on Saturday removed CyberTRAKTOR from the Pushka League Season 1: Division 2 Dota 2 tournament after an investigation into allegations of match-fixing.

WePlay! immediately replaced CT with Team Unique, who competed Saturday in CT’s final scheduled match against Team Empire Hope.

According to reports, suspicion arose during CT’s match against Cyber Legacy last Sunday, a match won by CL in a 57-minute sweep. After looking further into data, WePlay! removed CT’s roster.

“Our esports department and the analysts of WePlay! Pushka League carefully examined the matches and came to the conclusion that CyberTRAKTOR players, with a high degree of probability, made bets on some intermediate results of their matches,” WePlay! said in a statement. “CyberTRAKTOR was suspended from participation in WePlay! Pushka League until the end of the investigation.”

According to empire.gg, CT did bet against themselves.

CT conducted their own investigation, DOT Esports reported, and found that Artur “Retsu” Kotsoyev was engaging in “foul play.”

Retsu is banned from all WePlay! competitions until May 2, 2021, while CT are expected to be able to attempt to qualify for the next season of Pushka League, according to DOT Esports.

Unique assumed CT’s 1-1 record in the tournament, but lost 2-1 to Team Empire Hope on Saturday and failed to clinch a playoff spot out of the Commonwealth of Independent States group. Unique must now wait for Sunday’s group-stage finale between Cyber Legacy and NOVA to learn if they will make the playoffs.

—Field Level Media