Deth joins Fnatic Dota 2 team, assumes offlaner role

Yang “Deth” Wu Heng joined Fnatic and will assume the offlaner position, the Dota 2 team announced Wednesday.

The addition of the 26-year-old native of Singapore sends Kee Chyuan “ChYuan” Ng back to the role of midlaner after just two months.

Deth previously had a two-month stint with Galaxy Racer last year. He also has competed with Resurgence, compLexity Gaming and Entity Gaming among other clubs.

ChYuan initially took the place of Natthaphon “Masaros” Ouanphakdee, who was moved to the inactive roster following Fnatic’s disappointing showing at the ONE Esports Singapore Major.

--Field Level Media