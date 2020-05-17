Team Secret wins Gamers Without Borders charity tourney

Team Secret swept Natus Vincere on Sunday to claim the Dota 2 Gamers Without Borders title for charity.

Team Secret lost just one map the entire tournament.

Team Secret won the first map in 31 minutes, took the second map in 32 minutes before clinching the sweep in nearly 30 minutes. Team Secret’s only loss came in the second map to Alliance in Saturday’s semifinals.

Team Secret and Natus Vincere highlighted eight prominent Dota 2 teams behind a $1.5 million fundraiser to benefit organizations attacking the coronavirus pandemic.

With the victory, Team Secret gets to choose the charitable organization to receive the massive donation as approved by Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center.

The quarterfinals and semifinals of the three-day tournament were best of three.

Gamers Without Borders prize pool:

1. $750,000 — Team Secret

2. $350,000 — Natus Vincere

3-4. $100,000 - OG, Alliance

5-8. $50,000 - Virtus.pro, Team Nigma, Ninjas in Pyjamas, Team Liquid

—Field Level Media