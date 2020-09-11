OGA Dota PIT Season 3 starts Sept. 20

OGA Dota PIT Season 3 begins Sept. 20 in the European Union and Commonwealth of Independent States region.

Organizers and presenting sponsors AMD Gaming and Sapphire Tech announced the details on Friday.

Eight teams will compete for a $175,000 prize pool in a double-elimination playoff bracket. All matches are best of three except for the best-of-five grand final scheduled for Sept. 26. The winning team will earn nearly $71,000.

Six teams received direct invitations: Team Nigma, Team Secret, Team Liquid, OG, Alliance and Virtus.pro Prodigy.

Four teams -- Vikin.gg, Natus Vincere, FlyToMoon and Ninjas in Pyjamas -- will compete in a double-elimination qualifier playoff bracket from Sept. 20-21 to determine the two remaining spots in the main event.

Team Nigma won the Season 2 title and Team Secret were the champions of Season 1.

The return of the competition is welcome news for Dota 2 teams and their fans, particularly with Dota 2 Pro Circuit events being canceled due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

