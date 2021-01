Veteran Dota player and former Virtus.pro captain Alexey “Solo” Berezin recently brought together talent from CIS to form a new team for the Dota Pro Circuit Regional Leagues.

The only link to Solo’s Virtus.pro days who will join the squad is Bakyt “Zayac” Emilzhanov.

The new team will be called No Techies.

Vladyslav “Crystallize” Krystanek will take the carry role, while Egor “Ergon” Kozlov, Abdimalik “Malik” Sajlau and Solo round out the No Techies roster.

