CIS schedules released for new Dota Pro Circuit

Play begins next week in the Dota Pro Circuit’s Commonwealth of Independent States region.

Schedules for the CIS Upper Division and Lower Division were released Thursday.

Three slots in the season’s first Major are up for grabs in the Upper Division, which kicks off on Jan. 21. The eight teams participating are EXTREMUM, Natus Vincere, Virtus.pro, Team Spirit, Team Empire, Live To Win, No Techies and NoPangolier.

Action in the Lower Division begins Monday, with the top two finishers earning promotion to the Season 2 Upper Division. The bottom two teams will be eliminated from the CIS league and will have to go through open qualifiers next season. The eight teams are PuckChamp, Gambit Esports, Winstrike, Imperial Pro Gaming, Team Generation, HellRaisers, B8 and XactJlepbl.

The schedules released for both divisions run through Feb. 14.

