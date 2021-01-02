Valve releases details about 2021 DPC

Valve Corporation announced the format and preliminary scheduling for the Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) in 2021, including how two seasons of play will lead into The International 2021 (TI10).

The DPC will open Season 1 on Jan. 18 with a six-week run that will conclude on Feb. 28, or on March 14 in China, which will have a break at the midpoint. The first Major event will follow from March 25-April 4.

Season 2 will run from April 13 through May 23 across all regions, and the second Major event will follow from June 2-13.

TI10 is scheduled for August in Stockholm.

Valve also stated that because of the gap between DPC seasons, caused by the coronavirus pandemic, it will not use pre-existing DPC points to slot teams. Instead, Valve will select the top four teams from each region to directly qualify for the upper division of each regional league. Open and closed qualifiers will determine the remaining 12 teams for each of the league, in both the upper and lower divisions.

The top teams from each region’s upper division at the end of each season will automatically qualify for the Major, and the 18 slots in the first Major will be divvied out according to a regional breakdown: Europe four slots, China four, Southeast Asia three, Commonwealth of Independent States three, North America two and South America two.

Following each season, the bottom two teams in each region’s upper division will be relegated, replaced with the top two teams from the lower division. The bottom two teams from the lower division will be replaced by teams from an open qualifier for the next season.

Valve stated that more details about qualifiers, broadcasts and shows will be revealed in the coming weeks. The Dota 2 game client also will be updated in January, incorporating the DPC within the game, adding a section for standings, schedules and tournament information. The move will allow fans to more easily follow teams and support them through purchases.

--Field Level Media