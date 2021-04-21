4 Zoomers down The Cut in Dota Pro Circuit NA

4 Zoomers swept The Cut 2-0 on Monday as Week 2 of the Dota Pro Circuit Season 2 North America Upper Division got underway.

After a 46-minute victory on red, 4 Zoomers sealed the series with a 16-minute win on green.

The United States’ Samuel “Sammyboy” Anderson led 4 Zoomers with an average kill-death-assist ratio of 8.0-1.5-8.0. Another U.S. player, Griffin “Scourge McDuck” Pappert, topped The Cut with a 5.0-4.0-4.5 K-D-A ratio.

The competition, which lasts through May 23 over six weeks, features eight teams vying for a total prize pool of $205,000 -- six teams from the Upper Division of Season 1 plus a pair promoted from the Lower Division.

The first-place finisher will qualify for the Major Playoffs, with the second-place squad moving on to the Major Group Stage.

All matches are best-of-three in the single round-robin event.

Week 2 continues Thursday with two matches: Quincy Crew vs. Black N Yellow, and Undying vs. simply TOOBASED.

Dota Pro Circuit Season 2 North America prize money and Dota Pro Circuit Points:

1st: $30,000, 500 DPC points + Major Playoff berth

2nd: $28,000, 300 + Major Group Stage berth

3rd: $27,000, 200

4th: $26,000, 100

5th: $25,000, 50

6th: $24,000, 0

7th: $23,000, 0

8th: $22,000, 0

Dota Pro Circuit Season 2 North America standings, with match record and map record:

1. 4 Zoomers, 2-0 (4-0)

T2. Evil Geniuses, 1-0 (2-0)

T2. Quincy Crew, 1-0 (2-0)

T2. Undying, 1-0 (2-0)

5. simply TOOBASED, 1-1 (2-3)

6. Black N Yellow, 0-1 (1-2)

7. PentAce, 0-1 (0-2)

8. The Cut, 0-3 (0-6)

--Field Level Media