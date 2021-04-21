4 Zoomers down The Cut in Dota Pro Circuit NA

4 Zoomers swept The Cut 2-0 on Monday as Week 2 of the Dota Pro Circuit Season 2 North America Upper Division got underway.
After a 46-minute victory on red, 4 Zoomers sealed the series with a 16-minute win on green.
The United States’ Samuel “Sammyboy” Anderson led 4 Zoomers with an average kill-death-assist ratio of 8.0-1.5-8.0. Another U.S. player, Griffin “Scourge McDuck” Pappert, topped The Cut with a 5.0-4.0-4.5 K-D-A ratio.
The competition, which lasts through May 23 over six weeks, features eight teams vying for a total prize pool of $205,000 -- six teams from the Upper Division of Season 1 plus a pair promoted from the Lower Division.
The first-place finisher will qualify for the Major Playoffs, with the second-place squad moving on to the Major Group Stage.
All matches are best-of-three in the single round-robin event.
Week 2 continues Thursday with two matches: Quincy Crew vs. Black N Yellow, and Undying vs. simply TOOBASED.
Dota Pro Circuit Season 2 North America prize money and Dota Pro Circuit Points:
1st: $30,000, 500 DPC points + Major Playoff berth
2nd: $28,000, 300 + Major Group Stage berth
3rd: $27,000, 200
4th: $26,000, 100
5th: $25,000, 50
6th: $24,000, 0
7th: $23,000, 0
8th: $22,000, 0
Dota Pro Circuit Season 2 North America standings, with match record and map record:
1. 4 Zoomers, 2-0 (4-0)
T2. Evil Geniuses, 1-0 (2-0)
T2. Quincy Crew, 1-0 (2-0)
T2. Undying, 1-0 (2-0)
5. simply TOOBASED, 1-1 (2-3)
6. Black N Yellow, 0-1 (1-2)
7. PentAce, 0-1 (0-2)
8. The Cut, 0-3 (0-6)
--Field Level Media