4 Zoomers seal fourth place in DPC NA Upper Division

4 Zoomers locked up fourth place in the Dota Pro Circuit Season 2 North America Upper Division with a come-from-behind, 2-1 win over Black N Yellow on Tuesday.

The win gives 4 Zoomers a 4-3 record. Black N Yellow fell to 2-4 with one match remaining.

Black N Yellow, playing the entire match on red, won the first map in 53 minutes. However, 4 Zoomers rallied to take the next two maps in 30 minutes and 33 minutes.

The six-week Season 2 competition, which concludes Thursday, features eight teams vying for a total prize pool of $205,000 -- six teams from the Upper Division of Season 1 and a pair promoted from the Lower Division.

The first-place finisher will qualify for the Major Playoffs, with the second-place squad moving on to the Major Group Stage.

On Tuesday, the United States’ Nico “Gunnar” Lopez led 4 Zoomers with an average 13.3.-2.0-9.7 kill-death-assist ratio. Another U.S. player, Daniel “zero” Yun, finished with a 5.0-6.3-6.7 K-D-A ratio for Black N Yellow.

The round robin wraps up Thursday with Quincy Crew (6-0) opposing Undying (5-1) in a battle of top contenders. Evil Geniuses (5-1) will oppose Black N Yellow.

Dota Pro Circuit Season 2 North America standings, with match record and map record:

1. Quincy Crew, 6-0 (12-1)

T2. Evil Geniuses, 5-1 (11-2)

T2. Undying, 5-1 (10-3)

4. 4 Zoomers, 4-3 (8-7)

5. simply TOOBASED, 3-4 (6-9)

6. Black N Yellow, 2-4 (7-8)

7. SADBOYS, 1-6 (2-12)

8. The Cut, 0-7 (0-14)

Dota Pro Circuit Season 2 North America prize money and Dota Pro Circuit Points:

1st: $30,000, 500 DPC points + Major Playoff berth

2nd: $28,000, 300 + Major Group Stage berth

3rd: $27,000, 200

4th: 4 Zoomers -- $26,000, 100

5th: $25,000, 50

6th: $24,000, 0

7th: SADBOYS -- $23,000, 0

8th: The Cut -- $22,000, 0

