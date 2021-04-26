Evil Geniuses, Black N Yellow earn sweeps in Dota Pro Circuit NA

Evil Geniuses remained unbeaten and Black N Yellow earned their first win Sunday at the Dota Pro Circuit Season 2 North America Upper Division.

The Geniuses (2-0) handed 4 Zoomers (2-1) their first loss in a 2-0 decision, while Black N Yellow upped their mark to 1-2 after besting SADBOYS in a 2-0 sweep.

The Evil Geniuses victory vaults them into a three-way tie for first place along with Quincy Crew and Undying.

The competition, which lasts through May 23 over six weeks, features eight teams vying for a total prize pool of $205,000 -- six teams from the Upper Division of Season 1 plus a pair promoted from the Lower Division.

The first-place finisher will qualify for the Major Playoffs, with the second-place squad moving on to the Major Group Stage.

All matches are best-of-three in the single round-robin event.

Evil Geniuses, playing on green on both maps, won easily in the opening map in just over 23 minutes before earning their sweep with a victory in nearly 41 minutes.

Black N Yellow had to scrap their way to two map wins over SADBOYS, winning a pair while playing on red both times -- taking a combined 85 minutes to earn the match win (46 minutes in the first map, 39 minutes in the clincher).

Week 3 picks up Tuesday with one match: Undying vs. 4 Zoomers.

Dota Pro Circuit Season 2 North America prize money and Dota Pro Circuit Points:

1st: $30,000, 500 DPC points + Major Playoff berth

2nd: $28,000, 300 + Major Group Stage berth

3rd: $27,000, 200

4th: $26,000, 100

5th: $25,000, 50

6th: $24,000, 0

7th: $23,000, 0

8th: $22,000, 0

Dota Pro Circuit Season 2 North America standings, with match record and map record:

T1. Evil Geniuses, 2-0 (4-0)

T1. Quincy Crew, 2-0 (4-0)

T1. Undying, 2-0 (4-0)

4. 4 Zoomers, 2-1 (4-2)

5. Black N Yellow, 1-2 (3-4)

5. simply TOOBASED, 1-2 (2-5)

6. SADBOYS, 0-2 (0-4)

8. The Cut, 0-3 (0-6)

--Field Level Media