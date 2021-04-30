First-place Undying win again in Dota Pro Circuit NA

Undying extended their lead atop the Dota Pro Circuit Season 2 North America standings, edging Black N Yellow 2-1 on Thursday.

In the day’s other match, simply TOOBASED swept SADBOYS 2-0.

The competition, which lasts through May 23 over six weeks, features eight teams vying for a total prize pool of $205,000 -- six teams from the Upper Division of Season 1 plus a pair promoted from the Lower Division.

The first-place finisher will qualify for the Major Playoffs, with the second-place squad moving on to the Major Group Stage.

All matches are best-of-three in the single round-robin event.

On Thursday, Undying opened with a 22-minute win before Black N Yellow pulled level with a 41-minute victory. Undying, which played the entire match on red, took the decisive third map in 26 minutes.

Canada’s Jonathan Bryle “Bryle” Santos De Guia paced Undying with an average kill-death-assist ratio of 9.0-1.7-13.3. Mexico’s Jose Esau “esK” Perez Coronel had a 5.7-3.0-4.7 K-D-A ratio for Black N Yellow.

simply TOOBASED, playing both maps on red, beat SADBOYS in 37 and 39 minutes.

Canada’s Noah “boris” Minhas notched an 8.0-1.0-10.5 K-D-A ratio for simply TOOBASED. The United States’ Eric “Ryoya” Dong wound up at 2.5-5.0-5.0 for SADBOYS.

Week 4 concludes Sunday with two matches:

--Quincy Crew vs. The Cut

--Evil Geniuses vs. SADBOYS

Dota Pro Circuit Season 2 North America prize money and Dota Pro Circuit Points:

1st: $30,000, 500 DPC points + Major Playoff berth

2nd: $28,000, 300 + Major Group Stage berth

3rd: $27,000, 200

4th: $26,000, 100

5th: $25,000, 50

6th: $24,000, 0

7th: $23,000, 0

8th: $22,000, 0

Dota Pro Circuit Season 2 North America standings, with match record and map record:

1. Undying, 4-0 (8-1)

T2. Evil Geniuses, 2-0 (4-0)

T2. Quincy Crew, 2-0 (4-0)

4. 4 Zoomers, 2-2 (4-4)

5. simply TOOBASED, 2-2 (4-5)

5. Black N Yellow, 1-3 (4-6)

T7. SADBOYS, 0-3 (0-6)

T7. The Cut, 0-3 (0-6)

--Field Level Media