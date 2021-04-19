Geniuses, Quincy Crew earn Week 1 wins at DPC NA

Sweeps were the theme of the day Sunday as Evil Geniuses and Quincy Crew both proved victorious in the final day of Week 1 at the Dota Pro Circuit Season 2 North America Upper Division.

Both the Geniuses and Crew were playing their first matches of the event, with Geniuses defeating The Cut 2-0 and Quincy Crew crushing simply TOOBASED by the same score.

The competition, which lasts through May 23 over six weeks, features eight teams vying for a total prize pool of $205,000 -- six teams from the Upper Division of Season 1 plus a pair promoted from the Lower Division.

The first-place finisher will qualify for the Major Playoffs, with the second-place squad moving on to the Major Group Stage.

All matches are best-of-three in the single round-robin event.

The Geniuses, playing on red, made extremely quick work on The Cut on the opening map by scoring a 1-0 lead in just over 17 minutes. Then playing on green, the Geniuses converted for the sweep with a 33-minute triumph.

Starting on red, Quincy Crew was challenged for a bit before taking their opener in over 34 minutes. Switching to green for their second map, Quincy Crew took command and clinched the win in just over 23 minutes.

The first day of Week 2 starts up with one match on Tuesday as the 1-0 4 Zoomers squad takes on The Cut, currently in last place at 0-2. It will be one of two matches next week for 4 Zoomers, as they will also cap the second week with a battle against Undying next Sunday.

Dota Pro Circuit Season 2 North America prize money and Dota Pro Circuit Points:

1st: $30,000, 500 DPC points + Major Playoff berth

2nd: $28,000, 300 + Major Group Stage berth

3rd: $27,000, 200

4th: $26,000, 100

5th: $25,000, 50

6th: $24,000, 0

7th: $23,000, 0

8th: $22,000, 0

Dota Pro Circuit Season 2 North America standings, with match record and map record:

T1. 4 Zoomers, 1-0 (2-0)

T1. Evil Geniuses, 1-0 (2-0)

T1. Quincy Crew, 1-0 (2-0)

T1. Undying, 1-0 (2-0)

5. simply TOOBASED, 1-1 (2-3)

T6. Black N Yellow, 0-1 (1-2)

T6. PentAce, 0-1 (0-2)

8. The Cut, 0-2 (0-4)

--Field Level Media