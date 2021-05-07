Quincy Crew, BNY earn wins at Dota Pro Circuit NA

Quincy Crew and Black N Yellow earned wins Thursday in Week 4 of the Dota Pro Circuit Season 2 North America event.
Quincy Crew defeated 4 Zoomers, both on red, in 37 minutes and 32 minutes respectively. Yawar “YawaR” Hassan had a Kills-Deaths-Assists ratio of 12.0-1.5-12.0 while Quinn “Quinn” Callahan posted a 12.0-2.0-19.5 for Quincy Crew.
BNY defeated The Cut in 23 minutes on green and 41 minutes on red. Jose Esau “esK” Perez Coronel posted a 9.5-1.5-12.0 K-D-A for Black N Yellow.
The competition, which lasts through May 20 over six weeks, features eight teams vying for a total prize pool of $205,000 -- six teams from the Upper Division of Season 1 plus a pair promoted from the Lower Division.
The first-place finisher will qualify for the Major Playoffs, with the second-place squad moving on to the Major Group Stage. All matches are best-of-three in the single round-robin event.
Week 4 action continues Sunday with two matches:
Evil Geniuses vs. simply TOOBASED
Undying vs. SADBOYS
Dota Pro Circuit Season 2 North America standings, with match record and map record:
1. Quincy Crew, 4-0 (8-0)
2. Undying, 4-0 (8-1)
3. Evil Geniuses, 3-0 (6-0)
4. simply TOOBASED, 3-2 (6-5)
5. Black N Yellow, 2-3 (6-6)
6. 4 Zoomers, 2-3 (4-6)
7. SADBOYS, 0-4 (0-8)
8. The Cut, 0-6 (0-12)
Dota Pro Circuit Season 2 North America prize money and Dota Pro Circuit Points:
1st: $30,000, 500 DPC points + Major Playoff berth
2nd: $28,000, 300 + Major Group Stage berth
3rd: $27,000, 200
4th: $26,000, 100
5th: $25,000, 50
6th: $24,000, 0
7th: $23,000, 0
8th: $22,000, 0
--Field Level Media