Quincy Crew, BNY earn wins at Dota Pro Circuit NA

Quincy Crew and Black N Yellow earned wins Thursday in Week 4 of the Dota Pro Circuit Season 2 North America event.

Quincy Crew defeated 4 Zoomers, both on red, in 37 minutes and 32 minutes respectively. Yawar “YawaR” Hassan had a Kills-Deaths-Assists ratio of 12.0-1.5-12.0 while Quinn “Quinn” Callahan posted a 12.0-2.0-19.5 for Quincy Crew.

BNY defeated The Cut in 23 minutes on green and 41 minutes on red. Jose Esau “esK” Perez Coronel posted a 9.5-1.5-12.0 K-D-A for Black N Yellow.

The competition, which lasts through May 20 over six weeks, features eight teams vying for a total prize pool of $205,000 -- six teams from the Upper Division of Season 1 plus a pair promoted from the Lower Division.

The first-place finisher will qualify for the Major Playoffs, with the second-place squad moving on to the Major Group Stage. All matches are best-of-three in the single round-robin event.

Week 4 action continues Sunday with two matches:

Evil Geniuses vs. simply TOOBASED

Undying vs. SADBOYS

Dota Pro Circuit Season 2 North America standings, with match record and map record:

1. Quincy Crew, 4-0 (8-0)

2. Undying, 4-0 (8-1)

3. Evil Geniuses, 3-0 (6-0)

4. simply TOOBASED, 3-2 (6-5)

5. Black N Yellow, 2-3 (6-6)

6. 4 Zoomers, 2-3 (4-6)

7. SADBOYS, 0-4 (0-8)

8. The Cut, 0-6 (0-12)

Dota Pro Circuit Season 2 North America prize money and Dota Pro Circuit Points:

1st: $30,000, 500 DPC points + Major Playoff berth

2nd: $28,000, 300 + Major Group Stage berth

3rd: $27,000, 200

4th: $26,000, 100

5th: $25,000, 50

6th: $24,000, 0

7th: $23,000, 0

8th: $22,000, 0

--Field Level Media