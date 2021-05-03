Quincy Crew, Evil Geniuses sweep in Dota Pro Circuit NA

Quincy Crew and Evil Geniuses remained unbeaten and tied for second place Sunday as Week 3 of Dota Pro Circuit Season 2 North America play concluded.

Playing on green, Quincy Crew swept The Cut (0-4) on maps lasting 16 and 37 minutes.

Evil Geniuses (3-0), also playing on green, had only a slightly harder time in its match, needing 28 and 38 minutes to sweep SADBOYS (0-4).

The competition, which lasts through May 23 over six weeks, features eight teams vying for a total prize pool of $205,000 -- six teams from the Upper Division of Season 1 plus a pair promoted from the Lower Division.

The first-place finisher will qualify for the Major Playoffs, with the second-place squad moving on to the Major Group Stage. All matches are best-of-three in the single round-robin event.

Quinn “Quinn” Callahan of the U.S. led Quincy Crew’s win with a kills-deaths-assists ratio of 10.5-2.0-16.5, while Nick “Lil_Nick” Hartzler of the U.S. was at 4.0-6.5-3.5 for The Cut.

Azel L. “Abed” Yusop of the Philippines led the Evil Geniuses with a K-D-A of 8.5-1.0-9.5, while Clinton “Fear” Loomis of the U.S. was at 3.5-3.0-4.0 for the SADBOYS.

Week 4 action begins Tuesday with simply TOOBASED taking on The Cut.

Dota Pro Circuit Season 2 North America standings, with match record and map record:

1. Undying, 4-0 (8-1)

T2. Evil Geniuses, 3-0 (6-0)

T2. Quincy Crew, 3-0 (6-0)

4. 4 Zoomers, 2-2 (4-4)

5. simply TOOBASED, 2-2 (4-5)

5. Black N Yellow, 1-3 (4-6)

T7. SADBOYS, 0-4 (0-8)

T7. The Cut, 0-4 (0-8)

Dota Pro Circuit Season 2 North America prize money and Dota Pro Circuit Points:

1st: $30,000, 500 DPC points + Major Playoff berth

2nd: $28,000, 300 + Major Group Stage berth

3rd: $27,000, 200

4th: $26,000, 100

5th: $25,000, 50

6th: $24,000, 0

7th: $23,000, 0

8th: $22,000, 0

--Field Level Media