Quincy Crew finishes undefeated in DPC NA Upper Division

Quincy Crew outlasted Undying on Thursday to finish undefeated in the Dota Pro Circuit Season 2 North America Upper Division.

Evil Geniuses (6-1), which entered the day tied for Undying in second place, wrapped up the second position on the final day after Black N Yellow forfeited their match. Undying (5-2) finished third.

Quincy Crew improved to 7-0 with a win in 35 minutes on red. Undying responded with a win on red in 37 minutes before QC clinched the match with a 32-minute win on green. Arif “MSS” Anwar led QC with a kills-deaths-assists ratio of 10.0/3.0/11.3.

The six-week Season 2 competition, which concludes Thursday, features eight teams vying for a total prize pool of $205,000 -- six teams from the Upper Division of Season 1 and a pair promoted from the Lower Division.

Quincy Crew qualifies for the Major Playoffs, with Evil Geniuses moving on to the Major Group Stage.

Dota Pro Circuit Season 2 North America standings, with match record and map record:

1. Quincy Crew, 7-0 (14-2)

2. Evil Geniuses, 6-1 (13-2)

3. Undying, 5-2 (11-5)

4. 4 Zoomers, 4-3 (8-7)

5. simply TOOBASED, 3-4 (6-9)

6. Black N Yellow, 2-5 (7-10)

7. SADBOYS, 1-6 (2-12)

8. The Cut, 0-7 (0-14)

Dota Pro Circuit Season 2 North America prize money and Dota Pro Circuit Points:

1st: Quincy Crew -- $30,000, 500 DPC points + Major Playoff berth

2nd: Evil Geniuses -- $28,000, 300 + Major Group Stage berth

3rd: Undying -- $27,000, 200

4th: 4 Zoomers -- $26,000, 100

5th: simply TOOBASED -- $25,000, 50

6th: Black N Yellow -- $24,000, 0

7th: SADBOYS -- $23,000, 0

8th: The Cut -- $22,000, 0

--Field Level Media