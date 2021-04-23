Quincy Crew, Undying win again in Dota Pro Circuit NA

Quincy Crew and Undying remained undefeated by sweeping to wins Thursday in the Dota Pro Circuit Season 2 North America Upper Division.

Quincy Crew (2-0) earned a 2-0 win over Black N Yellow (0-2). Undying (2-0) prevailed 2-0 against simply TOOBASED (1-2).

The two Thursday winners are tied for first place with 4 Zoomers (2-0). Evil Geniuses (1-0) are also unbeaten.

The competition, which lasts through May 23 over six weeks, features eight teams vying for a total prize pool of $205,000 -- six teams from the Upper Division of Season 1 plus a pair promoted from the Lower Division.

The first-place finisher will qualify for the Major Playoffs, with the second-place squad moving on to the Major Group Stage.

All matches are best-of-three in the single round-robin event.

On Thursday, Quincy Crew needed 69 minutes to claim the first map, then rolled through the second map in 17 minutes, playing on green each time.

Pakistan’s Yawar “YawaR” Hassan paced Quincy Crew with an average kill-death-assist ratio of 7.0-2.5-11.0. Mexico’s Jose Esau “esK” Perez Coronel produced a 7.5-4.0-7.0 K-D-A ratio for Black N Yellow.

Undying prevailed in 31 minutes on red, then in 40 minutes on green.

Canada’s Jonathan Bryle “Bryle” Santos De Guia logged a 9.0-0.5-14.0 K-D-A ratio for Undying. The United States’ Jaron “monkeys-forever” Clinton wound up at 6.0-5.0-2.5 for simply TOOBASED.

Week 2 continues Friday with two matches: PentAce vs. Black N Yellow, and Evil Geniuses vs. 4 Zoomers.

Dota Pro Circuit Season 2 North America prize money and Dota Pro Circuit Points:

1st: $30,000, 500 DPC points + Major Playoff berth

2nd: $28,000, 300 + Major Group Stage berth

3rd: $27,000, 200

4th: $26,000, 100

5th: $25,000, 50

6th: $24,000, 0

7th: $23,000, 0

8th: $22,000, 0

Dota Pro Circuit Season 2 North America standings, with match record and map record:

T1. 4 Zoomers, 2-0 (4-0)

T1. Quincy Crew, 2-0 (4-0)

T1. Undying, 2-0 (4-0)

4. Evil Geniuses, 1-0 (2-0)

5. simply TOOBASED, 1-2 (2-5)

6. PentAce, 0-1 (0-2)

7. Black N Yellow, 0-2 (1-4)

8. The Cut, 0-3 (0-6)

--Field Level Media