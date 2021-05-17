Quincy Crew wins first-place battle in Dota Pro Circuit NA

In a first-place showdown, Quincy Crew edged Evil Geniuses to remain unbeaten Sunday to conclude Week 5 of Dota Pro Circuit Season 2 North America Upper Division.

Quincy improved to 6-0, while dropping Geniuses into a tie for second at 5-1 with Undying.

In the day’s other match, 4 Zoomers (3-3) swept simply TOOBASED (3-4) in a pairing of middle-of-the-pack teams.

The six-week Season 2 competition, which lasts through May 20, features eight teams vying for a total prize pool of $205,000 -- six teams from the Upper Division of Season 1 and a pair promoted from the Lower Division.

The first-place finisher will qualify for the Major Playoffs, with the second-place squad moving on to the Major Group Stage.

Quincy staged a comeback in its win, losing the first map in 34 minutes but taking the final two in 51 and 45 minutes. The winner of each map played on red.

The United States’ Quinn “Quinn” Callahan posted a kills-deaths-assists ration of 7.7-5.3-9.0 for Quincy, while Artour “Arteezy” Babaev of Canada finished at 5.3-2.7-8.0 for Geniuses.

4 Zoomers needed 36 and 35 minutes in its win. Both victories came on green. Nico “Gunnar” Lopez of the U.S. posted a K-D-A of 10.0-4.5-8.5 for Zoomers, while Danny “iAnnihilate” Cote of Canada led simply TOOBASED at 6.0-2.5-6.5.

Week 6 action will begin Tuesday with one match: Black N Yellow vs. 4 Zoomers.

Dota Pro Circuit Season 2 North America standings, with match record and map record:

1. Quincy Crew, 6-0 (12-1)

T2. Evil Geniuses, 5-1 (11-2)

T2. Undying, 5-1 (10-3)

4. 4 Zoomers, 3-3 (6-6)

5. simply TOOBASED, 3-4 (6-9)

6. Black N Yellow, 2-3 (6-6)

7. SADBOYS, 1-6 (2-12)

8. The Cut, 0-7 (0-14)

Dota Pro Circuit Season 2 North America prize money and Dota Pro Circuit Points:

1st: $30,000, 500 DPC points + Major Playoff berth

2nd: $28,000, 300 + Major Group Stage berth

3rd: $27,000, 200

4th: $26,000, 100

5th: $25,000, 50

6th: $24,000, 0

7th: SADBOYS -- $23,000, 0

8th: The Cut -- $22,000, 0

--Field Level Media