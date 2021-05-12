SADBOYS beat The Cut for first Dota Pro Circuit NA win

In a battle of the bottom two teams in the Dota Pro Circuit Season 2 North America Upper Division, SADBOYS emerged with a 2-0 win over The Cut on Tuesday as Week 5 began.

SADBOYS improved to 1-5 while The Cut fell to 0-7 in their final match, assuring them of finishing last in the event.

The six-week Season 2 competition, which lasts through May 20, features eight teams vying for a total prize pool of $205,000 -- six teams from the Upper Division of Season 1 and a pair promoted from the Lower Division.

The first-place finisher will qualify for the Major Playoffs, with the second-place squad moving on to the Major Group Stage.

On Tuesday, SADBOYS claimed the opening game in 32 minutes on green, then sealed the match with a 59-minute victory on red.

The United States’ Eric “Ryoya” Dong paced SADBOYS with an average 12-3-15 kill-death-assist ratio. Another U.S. player, Nick “Lil_Nick” Hartzler, topped The Cut at 9.0-6.5-6.0.

Week 5 continues Thursday with two matches. Undying (5-0) oppose Evil Geniuses (4-0) in a battle of two of the remaining three unbeaten teams, with Quincy Crew (4-0) taking on SADBOYS.

Dota Pro Circuit Season 2 North America standings, with match record and map record:

1. Undying, 5-0 (10-1)

2. Evil Geniuses, 4-0 (8-0)

2. Quincy Crew, 4-0 (8-0)

4. simply TOOBASED, 3-3 (6-7)

5. Black N Yellow, 2-3 (6-6)

6. 4 Zoomers, 2-3 (4-6)

7. SADBOYS, 1-5 (2-10)

8. The Cut, 0-7 (0-14)

Dota Pro Circuit Season 2 North America prize money and Dota Pro Circuit Points:

1st: $30,000, 500 DPC points + Major Playoff berth

2nd: $28,000, 300 + Major Group Stage berth

3rd: $27,000, 200

4th: $26,000, 100

5th: $25,000, 50

6th: $24,000, 0

7th: $23,000, 0

8th: The Cut -- $22,000, 0

