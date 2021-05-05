simply TOOBASED roll to Dota Pro Circuit NA win

simply TOOBASED swept The Cut 2-0 on Tuesday as Week 4 of the Dota Pro Circuit Season 2 North America event began.

The two map results were nearly identical. simply TOOBASED, playing on red each time, prevailed in 43 minutes, 52 seconds.

Canada’s Noah “boris” Minhas paced simply TOOBASED with an average kill-death-assist ratio of 12.0-1.5-10.0. The United States’ Nick “Lil_Nick” Hartzler finished with a 9.5-4.5-16 K-D-A ratio for The Cut.

The competition, which lasts through May 23 over six weeks, features eight teams vying for a total prize pool of $205,000 -- six teams from the Upper Division of Season 1 plus a pair promoted from the Lower Division.

The first-place finisher will qualify for the Major Playoffs, with the second-place squad moving on to the Major Group Stage. All matches are best-of-three in the single round-robin event.

Week 4 action continues Thursday with Quincy Crew facing 4 Zoomers before Black N Yellow oppose The Cut.

Dota Pro Circuit Season 2 North America standings, with match record and map record:

1. Undying, 4-0 (8-1)

T2. Evil Geniuses, 3-0 (6-0)

T2. Quincy Crew, 3-0 (6-0)

4. simply TOOBASED, 3-2 (6-5)

5. 4 Zoomers, 2-2 (4-4)

6. Black N Yellow, 1-3 (4-6)

7. SADBOYS, 0-4 (0-8)

8. The Cut, 0-5 (0-10)

Dota Pro Circuit Season 2 North America prize money and Dota Pro Circuit Points:

1st: $30,000, 500 DPC points + Major Playoff berth

2nd: $28,000, 300 + Major Group Stage berth

3rd: $27,000, 200

4th: $26,000, 100

5th: $25,000, 50

6th: $24,000, 0

7th: $23,000, 0

8th: $22,000, 0

